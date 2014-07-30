Ikatere logo design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Long time no see!
Recently finalized identity done for a France based NGO i've got involved with a couple of months ago. Main focus and area of the research and conservation is gonna be Coral Triangle region.
For now, only Facebook page is available, in case you want to check it out - www.facebook.com/weareikatere