MadeByStudioJQ

Fashion Look Book

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashion Look Book print fashion book clean design editorial typography green red
Download color palette

Development of the cover design for a new client creating a Fashion Look Book for an upcoming trade show.

https://www.behance.net/wip/703123

More to come soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like