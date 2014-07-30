Designer Magazine

Joshua Sortino

I was recently working with a client to design some exploratory concepts for a popular design publication. This was one of the more cutting-edge designs that didn’t make the cut! I think something like this would be a lot of fun to browse. What do you think?

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
