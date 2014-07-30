Flame logo

Lee Higgins

Logo idea for a company who sell wood burning stoves. The idea was to create a simple flame shape using the letter 's'. It could probably be more flame-like, but as a graphic I like it.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
