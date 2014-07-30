Lee Higgins

Akevittruten logo

Lee Higgins
Lee Higgins
  • Save
Akevittruten logo logo illustration drink glass gold bottles
Download color palette

Logo idea for a Norwegian events company who specialise in the Scandinavian spirit Akevitt. The brief was to introduce elements of the akevitt bottle, glass and barrel.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Lee Higgins
Lee Higgins

More by Lee Higgins

View profile
    • Like