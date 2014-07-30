Ramotion

Behance WIP Mac App Icon

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Behance WIP Mac App Icon behance work progress mac icon design ramotion blueprint paper sketch appstore wip
Download color palette

'Work in Progress' app icon that we designed for Behance a while ago.

The app helps you get quick feedback for projects you're working on from the network of Creatives on Behance.

More icons here:

💙 We're available for projectsContact Us

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like