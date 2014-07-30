Nela Dunato

ClaireFortune website v.1 web design website logo design logo header menu dark gothic tarot elegant lettering script
Website WIP - still not sure how this is going to turn out! The logo is just a scanned ink drawing, not turned into vector yet.

