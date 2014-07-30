Silvana Mariani

PUPA Make-up Tips / EYES

Silvana Mariani
Silvana Mariani
  • Save
PUPA Make-up Tips / EYES illustration beauty make-up eyeliner kajal eye shadow script
Download color palette

One of a series of illustrations about make-up tips by Global MUA Giorgio Forgani.
Made for PUPA brand, the illustrations are diffused via social media.
Out now the second episode on official Pupa Style Blog http://www.pupastyle.it/ita/make-up-secrets/2014/07/nuovi-colori-per-le-matite-occhi-multiplay-attraverso-i-make-up-tips-illustrati-da-silvana-mariani/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Silvana Mariani
Silvana Mariani

More by Silvana Mariani

View profile
    • Like