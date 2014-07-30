Alexander Kondrat

Pineapple & Papaia

Alexander Kondrat
Alexander Kondrat
  • Save
Pineapple & Papaia illustrations fruits pineapple papaia
Download color palette

Serie of fruit illustrations drawn with tablet for printing on cloth. "Desserts" fashion brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Alexander Kondrat
Alexander Kondrat

More by Alexander Kondrat

View profile
    • Like