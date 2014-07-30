Caught in a Lens Redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Caught in a Lens (my photoblog) redesign is live. See this post in action:
http://caughtinalens.com/the-greatest-day-of-my-life/
Edit: Removed the two icons in the bottom corners which too visible on light images and hard to notice on dark ones. As you hover over the top 80% of the image the cursor changes to indicate you can click to hide the text to see the photo. The bottom 20% is represented by a down arrow cursor which indicates and takes you to more content.