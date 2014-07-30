Dragonfly Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dragonfly came to us asking for a revamp to their old logo as they felt it was looking dated. So working with the client we helped to refine and modernise their logo. This is showing how we refined and aligned the logo as well as the final result.
To see more visit our Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/11402051/Dragonfly-Business-Cards-and-Corporate-Stationery