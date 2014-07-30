Deividas Graužinis

Sound Hill v2

Deividas Graužinis
Deividas Graužinis
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound Hill v2 sounds notes mountain logo flag mark illustration path music school deiv
Download color palette

Tried different more vibrant approach on it. Project is still in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Deividas Graužinis
Deividas Graužinis
Creator of things. Co-founder of Wozber.
Hire Me

More by Deividas Graužinis

View profile
    • Like