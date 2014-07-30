🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Frame of you is a fun selfie iphone app and contest. users can take their selfie photos and participate to the contest, they can share on social networks and get many likes.
The winning participant will get 2000 euros worth of shopping in montenapoleone luxury fashion district.