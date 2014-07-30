Dumma Branding

Frame of You

Frame of you is a fun selfie iphone app and contest. users can take their selfie photos and participate to the contest, they can share on social networks and get many likes.

The winning participant will get 2000 euros worth of shopping in montenapoleone luxury fashion district.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
