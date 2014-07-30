Peter Vigdal

Hallingdal

Designing logo for the area Hallingdal in Norway.
Inspiration is found in the mountains, valleys, traditional clothing and juwlery from the area and there deep tradition in colors. Notice the skewed H in the pictogram?

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
