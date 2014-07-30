Scott Wakefield

CG Events Page Tiles

Scott Wakefield
Scott Wakefield
Hire Me
  • Save
CG Events Page Tiles club studio web design tiles manchester design
Download color palette

Event news page with article tiles for a National Audio Show website. Feedback very welcome.

━━
We ❤ the web. Get in touch if you'd like to talk about your next web project.

Visit our Website · Find us on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Scott Wakefield
Scott Wakefield
Building purpose-first digital products
Hire Me

More by Scott Wakefield

View profile
    • Like