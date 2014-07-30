Darius Dan

Personal Rebranding

Hey Guys,

been working for few days on a personal mark, built out of "d" letter (name initial) and a comet/meteor corp. (freelancer path)

This means that I am really glad to officially announce that I am now a full-time freelancer beginning with this July.

Wish me luck!

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
