Colin Tierney

Stijlbende

Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Hire Me
  • Save
Stijlbende
Download color palette

Logotype redesign for Stijlbende, a design company based out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The name is a hybrid of two Dutch words which can translate to Style Gang.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Welcome. You’ve reached your final destination.
Hire Me

More by Colin Tierney

View profile
    • Like