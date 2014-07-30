Kristy Black

LOGO | jelly legs zine

LOGO | jelly legs zine bike bicycle bikes bicycles zine diy zines lofi jelly cycling fixie fixed gear
I'm starting a new bike-themed zine called Jelly Legs & I'm looking for contributors (visual + written works accepted)! If you feel like contributing some awesome bicycley designs, we just might become best friends!

Email jellylegszine@gmail.com or check here for all the details.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
