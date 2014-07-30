A Barakat

Keep The Coffee Pouring

Keep The Coffee Pouring coffeeshop company cafe coffee cup pouring drink
Some artwork created for the Coffeeshop Company Social Media page on Facebook among many others. All vectors but created in photoshop.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
