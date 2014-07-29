Pavel Maček

Launch illustration

Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
  • Save
Launch illustration illustration lines drawing
Download color palette

Illustration I'm working on for Screenhero 1.0 launch. As always, I'm looking to up my illustration game, so any feedback welcomed!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
Freelance Product designer

More by Pavel Maček

View profile
    • Like