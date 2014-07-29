Jaron Jackson

rb photography

Jaron Jackson
Jaron Jackson
Hire Me
  • Save
rb photography identity branding r b blue shadow circle camera photography
Download color palette

WIP: working on a logo mark for a friend. not using the long shadow for the final, just wanted to play around a bit.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Jaron Jackson
Jaron Jackson
Designing better than I did yesterday.
Hire Me

More by Jaron Jackson

View profile
    • Like