Rachel Nabors

Axolotl

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
  • Save
Axolotl axolotl
Download color palette

An explorer/horror story I've been sketching here on Dribbble for years. But it turns out the prelude might actually make a good interactive story--better than the story I was working on for a comic even.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like