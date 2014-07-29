Robert Padbury

Apple Logic Pro X Document Icons (2013)

Robert Padbury
Robert Padbury
  • Save
Apple Logic Pro X Document Icons (2013) apple logic pro x icons icon document icons
Download color palette

Alongside designing a new app icon, I also designed the new document icons for Logic Pro X.

Note:
Apple is a highly collaborative environment where multiple designers work on every project. This work was the result of collaboration with other designers.

26924a253f960bbc59726713b2845876
Rebound of
Apple Logic Pro X App Icon (2013)
By Robert Padbury
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Robert Padbury
Robert Padbury

More by Robert Padbury

View profile
    • Like