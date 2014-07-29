Kristina Zmaic

Girlboss Wallpaper

Kristina Zmaic
Kristina Zmaic
  • Save
Girlboss Wallpaper web pattern graphic kristina zmaic design quote girlboss sophia amoruso sophia amoruso
Download color palette

A fun little side project I got to do today!

Kristina Zmaic
Kristina Zmaic

More by Kristina Zmaic

View profile
    • Like