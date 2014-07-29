Joni Trythall

Thank You Postcards

Thank you postcards for backers of the SVG pocket guide on Kickstarter to be mailed with rewards. Still a couple weeks left! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1207904509/pocket-guide-to-writing-svg

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
