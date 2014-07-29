Maru Lango

Nubity - Tooltip detail

Maru Lango
Maru Lango
  • Save
Nubity - Tooltip detail tooltip light pink ui slider table user interface
Download color palette

Tooltip for Nubity's upcoming website.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Maru Lango
Maru Lango

More by Maru Lango

View profile
    • Like