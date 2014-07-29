Debbie Fong

Searching for Love in the Deep

Debbie Fong
Debbie Fong
  • Save
Searching for Love in the Deep illustration love robot debbie fong drawing digital submarine
Download color palette

A lonely robo-love-sub peruses the ocean's depths for a long lost love.

Digital illustration from April 2014, personal project

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Debbie Fong
Debbie Fong
Like