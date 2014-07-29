Jon Johnson

craftbeer illustration illustrator vector
Had this idea a while back for a "Locals Only" craft beer design - finally had some time to work on it. Wasn't originally my plan to go in this direction, and may switch things up before it's "done," but this was fun to play with.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
