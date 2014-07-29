Dave Bailey

Day006 — Overheard Conversation on BART

Day006 — Overheard Conversation on BART custom type typography lettering practice wacom
Overheard conversations can be the most mind-boggling situations…but the snippets make for great practice inspiration!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
