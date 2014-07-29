Lindsey Weigley

Banks

Lindsey Weigley
Lindsey Weigley
  • Save
Banks banks type line geometry grid diamond illustrator poster music
Download color palette

Poster concept for Banks

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Lindsey Weigley
Lindsey Weigley
Design director at Research & Design

More by Lindsey Weigley

View profile
    • Like