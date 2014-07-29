Ashley Bauer

Chalkboard Wall Fun

Ashley Bauer
Ashley Bauer
Hire Me
  • Save
Chalkboard Wall Fun illustration lettering chalk drawing
Download color palette

Messing around with some typography on the chalkboard wall today.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Ashley Bauer
Ashley Bauer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ashley Bauer

View profile
    • Like