Branding | Mark Exploration "S"

Branding | Mark Exploration "S" design branding mark logo squares rectangles s simple modern green
Here's one of many mark explorations last week for one of my freelance clients. Really like how it turned out and that green really makes it POP! Hope you all enjoy it!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Branding Designer, Illustrator, & Content Creator
