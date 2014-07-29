Matt Mischuk

Starting a fun little project...

Starting a fun little project... web ui ux social stats dashboard connect
A little snippet of a secret project I am working on. This was my first iteration, the current iteration is much improved. Gone is the dark background and heavy UI.

Very excited to share more in a bit... Stay tuned!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Hey, I’m Matt. I’m a Product Designer from Toronto.

