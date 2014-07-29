vickysworld

UK Elephant Parade

vickysworld
vickysworld
  • Save
UK Elephant Parade ele elephant mural painting illustration london birds taxi stars big ben windmill
Download color palette

My design "An unforgettable Journey"on show last year in Kings Cross as part of the charity exhibition for the Elephant Parade. The tour is nearly over and my design has been sold!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
vickysworld
vickysworld

More by vickysworld

View profile
    • Like