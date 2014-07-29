Ashley Bauer

Mini Wireframe & Flow Sketches

Ashley Bauer
Ashley Bauer
Hire Me
  • Save
Mini Wireframe & Flow Sketches sketch wireframes ux flow ui
Download color palette

Some sketches I did early on in my project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Ashley Bauer
Ashley Bauer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ashley Bauer

View profile
    • Like