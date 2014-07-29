Kyle Hall

iPod Classic iOS 7 Re-Design

I love my iPod Classic. I've almost got the thing filled to the max. I think it would be awesome if Apple updated the software with a new look. Here is my quick rendition of what I think it could look like.

Animated GIF is next :)

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
