TJ Smith

Words of Wisdom

TJ Smith
TJ Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Words of Wisdom lettering typography poster frame wood vintage hand-drawn quote
Download color palette

Something my father once told me that has since become a life principle.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
TJ Smith
TJ Smith
Unifying art, design & environment.
Hire Me

More by TJ Smith

View profile
    • Like