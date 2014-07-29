Tes Business Card Design

Jenn Pereira

As part of the identity design for TES Engineering, here's the shot of the business card (white version) I did. Simple and clean for me, not sure for you guys! Feel free to comment. lol.

Rebound of
TES Company Homepage Redesign
By Jenn Pereira
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
