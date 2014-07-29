Jad Limcaco

Personal Business Cards

Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco
  • Save
Personal Business Cards business card simple clean white black
Download color palette

Going to UX Night tomorrow as a design mentor and I want to have some business cards to give out, so created these real quick and sent it to press.

I just wanted something simple that matched the look of my website, but I also wanted it to be unique, and that's why I ordered the square cards. Printed it on 110lb matte paper.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco

More by Jad Limcaco

View profile
    • Like