Personal Business Cards

Going to UX Night tomorrow as a design mentor and I want to have some business cards to give out, so created these real quick and sent it to press.
I just wanted something simple that matched the look of my website, but I also wanted it to be unique, and that's why I ordered the square cards. Printed it on 110lb matte paper.