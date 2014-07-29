Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

BizonBegi

BizonBegi et lettering calligraphy logo font type calligraphy logo lettering logo hand lettering logo calligraphy and lettering artist evgeny tkhorzhevsky calligraphy artist lettering artist
Final sketch for mobile grill-bar BizonBegi

