Jenn Pereira

TES Company Homepage Redesign

Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira
  • Save
TES Company Homepage Redesign redesign webdesign branding corporate
Download color palette

I am currently working on identity design for an engineering company based in Australia. Just want to share a shot of the homepage I designed for them. Currently doing the rest of the pages. Hope to hear feedback/suggestions from pro dribbblers here.

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira

More by Jenn Pereira

View profile
    • Like