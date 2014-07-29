Mark Taylor

Vertical Outdoor Signage Mockup Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Vertical Outdoor Signage Mockup Template mockup promotional poster promotions psd real estate real world real-world rockibee showcase signage
Download color palette

This Vertical Outdoor Signage Mockup Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your posters, flyers etc. The file includes 3 Mockups with Smart object for easy placement of images.

Details
- Three 34x33 (2448x2424) 72 Dpi Mockup
- Smart objects
- Eight Color Options
- Depth of field effect
- Smart Object
- Organized Layers
- Color Coded

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like