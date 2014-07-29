This Vertical Outdoor Signage Mockup Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your posters, flyers etc. The file includes 3 Mockups with Smart object for easy placement of images.



Details

- Three 34x33 (2448x2424) 72 Dpi Mockup

- Smart objects

- Eight Color Options

- Depth of field effect

- Smart Object

- Organized Layers

- Color Coded

