Freddie Iboy

entangled. Sketches.

Freddie Iboy
Freddie Iboy
  • Save
entangled. Sketches. app sketches wireframes ios entangled
Download color palette

Sketching out and thinking about a new project over the weekend: Entangled; an app about connecting 2 random people in the world.

They'll be connected as long as they have the app installed on their phones. They'll only be able to communicate through randomized pictures. Every user will only be able to connect to one person. Ever.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Freddie Iboy
Freddie Iboy

More by Freddie Iboy

View profile
    • Like