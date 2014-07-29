Stu Crew

Stu Crew
Stu Crew
Design is...
Design is a process. It's how we solve problems - by trying new things and making informed decisions.

Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
