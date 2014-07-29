Paul Dunbar

Prince

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
Hire Me
  • Save
Prince flat simple scandinavian goat leaf acorn trees sword
Download color palette

Another WIP for a current project. Feedback is always welcomed!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
Brand, and Ui designer.
Hire Me

More by Paul Dunbar

View profile
    • Like