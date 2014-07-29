Brittany Coleman

Prairie Dog City

Prairie Dog City prairie dog rock and or roll guns n roses parody
Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty?

A sketch I am working on pertaining to my brother's misunderstanding of the lyrics in the Guns N' Roses hit, "Paradise City".

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
