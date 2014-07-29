Sahil Lavingia
Gumroad

Subtitles on Gumroad

Sahil Lavingia
Gumroad
Sahil Lavingia for Gumroad
  • Save
Subtitles on Gumroad subtitles gumroad
Download color palette

You can now add subtitles to your films on Gumroad. They show up in our "Watch" player automatically, and you can also download them.

More: http://blog.gumroad.com/post/93225150038/subtitle-support-for-films

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Gumroad
Gumroad

More by Gumroad

View profile
    • Like