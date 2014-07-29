Diego Guevara

MIA Sessions x Joshua Davis

MIA Sessions Interview Series. Joshua Davis.

Had the pleasure of spending an afternoon and interviewing the one and only, Joshua Davis. Talked about his beginnings, his work, music, the real story behind open source, and many more things.

Check it: http://www.vimeo.com/miasessions/joshuadavis

