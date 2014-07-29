Peter Pan's Flight Dribbble

Joseph Marsh

Peter Pan's Flight badges icons disneyland disney illustration peter pan
The 4th in a series of badges I'm creating for a personal project illustrating the attractions found in Disneyland. Featured attraction is Peter Pan's Flight, established in 1955.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
