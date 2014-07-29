David Hultin

Cirqle Logo Bump

Cirqle Logo Bump bump cirqle logo grid blue green orange typography leaf sun sky dhultin
Download color palette

Cirqle Logo Bump.
What i tried to do here: Imagine a leaf falling from a distance and the wind blows it towards you, and reveals the logo.

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/102052237

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
UI/UX, graphic designer &  Illustrator from Sweden.
